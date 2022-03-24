$57.57 Million in Sales Expected for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $57.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.00 million and the lowest is $54.90 million. Hanmi Financial posted sales of $55.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year sales of $242.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $228.80 million to $251.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $263.90 million, with estimates ranging from $251.10 million to $278.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $58.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on HAFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jonestrading raised their target price on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.13. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $28.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 164.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 330,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 205,785 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 142,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 117.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

