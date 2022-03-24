Comparing PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) & ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ)

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) and PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.0% of ALJ Regional shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of PFSweb shares are held by institutional investors. 58.1% of ALJ Regional shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of PFSweb shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ALJ Regional and PFSweb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALJ Regional -2.76% -105.38% -5.34% PFSweb 47.57% -11.57% -4.32%

Volatility and Risk

ALJ Regional has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PFSweb has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ALJ Regional and PFSweb’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALJ Regional $440.85 million 0.25 -$4.64 million ($0.28) -9.21 PFSweb $342.51 million 0.74 -$5.50 million $6.85 1.67

ALJ Regional has higher revenue and earnings than PFSweb. ALJ Regional is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PFSweb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ALJ Regional and PFSweb, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALJ Regional 0 0 0 0 N/A PFSweb 0 0 2 0 3.00

PFSweb has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.38%. Given PFSweb’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PFSweb is more favorable than ALJ Regional.

Summary

PFSweb beats ALJ Regional on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ALJ Regional (Get Rating)

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of outsourcing services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Faneuil and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services. The Phoenix segment produces and markets books and educational materials. The company was founded by Mark Palmer on June 22, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About PFSweb (Get Rating)

PFSweb, Inc. engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience, including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services. The PFS Operations segment offers its services to support and improve the physical and post-click experience, such as logistics and fulfillment, customer care and order to cash service, and distributed order orchestration and payment services. The company was founded by Mark C. Layton in 1994 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

