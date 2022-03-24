BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC began coverage on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, upgraded shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.38.

BADFF opened at $23.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.23. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $35.37.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

