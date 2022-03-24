Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU) Target Price to C$3.00

Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s current price.
AXU stock opened at C$2.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$360.18 million and a P/E ratio of -33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08. Alexco Resource has a 52-week low of C$1.70 and a 52-week high of C$4.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.19.
Alexco Resource Company Profile (Get Rating)
