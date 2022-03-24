Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) PT Raised to €19.00

Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €18.00 ($19.78) to €19.00 ($20.88) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS BTEAF opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.50. Bénéteau has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Get Bénéteau alerts:

About Bénéteau (Get Rating)

BÃ©nÃ©teau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, CNB, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; leisure homes under IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names, as well as services under bandofbaots.com, a community services platform; and lease purchase, credit, and insurance under SGB Finance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bénéteau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bénéteau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.