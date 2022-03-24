Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for F-star Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:FSTX)

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of F-star Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 20th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh anticipates that the company will earn ($0.66) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.67) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.27) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FSTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F-star Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.18.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTX opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 6.98. F-star Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $84.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

