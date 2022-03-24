Insider Buying: Yourgene Health Plc (LON:YGEN) Insider Acquires 355,450 Shares of Stock

Yourgene Health Plc (LON:YGEN – Get Rating) insider Hayden Jeffreys bought 355,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £28,436 ($37,435.49).

Yourgene Health stock opened at GBX 8.50 ($0.11) on Thursday. Yourgene Health Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 7.75 ($0.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 17.35 ($0.23). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.54. The stock has a market cap of £61.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07.

Yourgene Health Plc, a molecular diagnostic company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene analysis techniques for prenatal screening and other applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company develops the IONA Test, an in vitro diagnostic non-invasive pre-natal test (NIPT) screening for pregnant women to estimate Down's syndrome and other genetic disorders.

