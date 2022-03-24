Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (OTC:CISO)

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corp. (OTC:CISO – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,818 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,051% compared to the typical daily volume of 158 call options.

Shares of CISO opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $10.78.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Company Profile

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corp. is a managed cybersecurity and compliance company. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corp. is based in SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.

