Barrington Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note issued on Monday, March 21st. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $62.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 74.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,965,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 181.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 31,650 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 22.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 472,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,905,000 after purchasing an additional 86,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,206,000 after purchasing an additional 47,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,817,000 after purchasing an additional 38,525 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems (Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.