Barrington Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note issued on Monday, March 21st. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock.
Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $62.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 74.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,965,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 181.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 31,650 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 22.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 472,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,905,000 after purchasing an additional 86,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,206,000 after purchasing an additional 47,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,817,000 after purchasing an additional 38,525 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Merit Medical Systems (Get Rating)
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.