Raymond James Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABX. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.04.

TSE ABX opened at C$30.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$27.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.93 billion and a PE ratio of 21.32. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$22.30 and a 1 year high of C$33.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.86%.

About Barrick Gold (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.