Qumu Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Qumu in a report released on Monday, March 21st. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Qumu’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Get Qumu alerts:

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 84.86% and a negative net margin of 68.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qumu in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUMU opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Qumu has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $7.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUMU. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Qumu by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Qumu by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 772,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 33,722 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Qumu by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Qumu by 341.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 171,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Qumu during the third quarter worth about $322,000. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.