Xenon Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,063 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,362% compared to the typical daily volume of 165 put options.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.73 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $36.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.87.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 425.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 21,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $662,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James R. Empfield sold 32,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $1,003,330.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,974 shares of company stock worth $2,899,047 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 83,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

