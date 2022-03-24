National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NHI. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $57.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.70, a current ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.30. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $76.52.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 37.43%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 143.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in National Health Investors by 427.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

