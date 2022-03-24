Raymond James Boosts OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target to C$3.25

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on OGC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.50 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.94.

Shares of TSE:OGC opened at C$2.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.47. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$1.79 and a 1 year high of C$2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -223.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.30.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

