Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Raised to C$33.00 at TD Securities

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.25 to C$31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Desjardins upgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.44.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Shares of TSE D.UN opened at C$29.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.15. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$20.81 and a 1-year high of C$30.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$26.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.46.

In related news, Director Michael Cooper bought 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.12 per share, with a total value of C$8,678,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,730,002 shares in the company, valued at C$345,237,654.24.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.