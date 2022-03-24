HEXO (TSE:HEXO) PT Lowered to C$0.70 at CIBC

HEXO (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

HEXO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. decreased their price target on HEXO from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded HEXO to a buy rating and set a C$1.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on HEXO from C$1.35 to C$0.67 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. ATB Capital upgraded HEXO from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on HEXO to C$1.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.25.

TSE HEXO opened at C$0.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$323.38 million and a PE ratio of -0.53. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of C$0.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

