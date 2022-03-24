Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CSSE opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $147.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.59. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $47.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSSE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 1,035.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 59,960 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 325.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 51,629 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 698.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 34,353 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSSE. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Get Rating)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

