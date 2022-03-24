BRP (DOO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

BRP (TSE:DOOGet Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 25th. Analysts expect BRP to post earnings of C$2.50 per share for the quarter.

Shares of DOO opened at C$89.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$94.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$105.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.31 billion and a PE ratio of 9.10. BRP has a 52-week low of C$73.74 and a 52-week high of C$129.98.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$140.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of BRP from C$127.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$130.40.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

