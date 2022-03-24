Sharecare (SHCR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 31st. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of SHCR stock opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.36. Sharecare has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $10.77.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sharecare in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.
Sharecare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.
