Sharecare (SHCR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 31st. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SHCR stock opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.36. Sharecare has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $10.77.

Get Sharecare alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sharecare in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sharecare by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,518,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,287,000 after buying an additional 773,280 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Institutional investors own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.