5N Plus (TSE:VNP) PT Set at C$4.00 by Raymond James

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) has been given a C$4.00 price objective by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 76.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VNP. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 5N Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.93.

VNP stock opened at C$2.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.50. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of C$1.97 and a 12 month high of C$4.79. The company has a market cap of C$199.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.18, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

