StockNews.com Upgrades Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) to Hold

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $643.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.96 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 46.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $500,179.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 23.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,145,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 216,500 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 7.1% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,525,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,808,000 after buying an additional 367,889 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,320,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,918,000 after purchasing an additional 714,811 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

