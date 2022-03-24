R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

NYSE RRD opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $790.24 million, a PE ratio of 271.00 and a beta of 2.44.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons ( NYSE:RRD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. R. R. Donnelley & Sons’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRD. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile (Get Rating)

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

