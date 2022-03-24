Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FATE. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $36.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.56. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $97.43.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 379.89% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,965 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $192,342.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 34,156 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $1,600,550.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,787 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,068. 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

