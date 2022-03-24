$364.66 Million in Sales Expected for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) will report $364.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $343.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $402.00 million. Chart Industries posted sales of $288.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.13.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $172.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $108.29 and a 12-month high of $206.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.10 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 240.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,631,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,676 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 113.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,340,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,116 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 6,827.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 624,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,396,000 after purchasing an additional 615,731 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 78.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,488,000 after purchasing an additional 596,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $40,670,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

