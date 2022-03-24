The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,667 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Progressive by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,197,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,842,000 after buying an additional 275,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Progressive by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after buying an additional 1,743,191 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $814,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 18,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,566,570 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,933,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,348. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $114.62.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.05%.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

