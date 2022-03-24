Yokogawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.50 and last traded at $35.50. 564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.95.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average is $36.16.

About Yokogawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YOKEY)

Yokogawa Electric Corp. engages in the provision of industrial automation, test, and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Control, Measurement, and Navigation and Other Businesses. The Control segment manufactures and sells programmable controllers, industrial recorders, flow meters, differential pressure transmitters, and process analyzers.

