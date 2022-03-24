iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ) Shares Up 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.70 and last traded at $23.70. 5,878 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 4,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.69.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.86.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ)
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.