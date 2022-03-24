Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

Shares of MMC stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,285,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,986. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.48 and a 12-month high of $175.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

