Splintershards Tops One Day Trading Volume of $906,228.00 (SPS)

Splintershards (SPS) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Splintershards has a market cap of $55.22 million and approximately $906,228.00 worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Splintershards has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0999 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Splintershards alerts:

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003752 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00009845 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

chikn feed (FEED) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 616,231,347 coins and its circulating supply is 553,019,999 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SPSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Splintershards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splintershards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.