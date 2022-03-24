JTC (LON:JTC) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Rating) shares rose 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 854 ($11.24) and last traded at GBX 854 ($11.24). Approximately 118,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 410,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 838 ($11.03).

JTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 945 ($12.44) price target on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Shore Capital upgraded JTC to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 773.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 807.65. The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.12.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

