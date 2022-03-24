Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Trading Down 0.3%

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €18.32 ($20.13) and last traded at €18.48 ($20.31). 17,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €18.54 ($20.37).
The stock has a fifty day moving average of €18.21 and a 200 day moving average of €18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.27, a quick ratio of 23.47 and a current ratio of 24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 6.29.
