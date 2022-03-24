X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.35 and last traded at $26.35. 34,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 69,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.84.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $974,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,756,000.

