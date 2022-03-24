Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Shares Up 6.4%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Get Rating) shot up 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.14 and last traded at $13.14. 10,317 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 212% from the average session volume of 3,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45.

Get Repsol alerts:

Repsol Company Profile (OTCMKTS:REPYF)

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.