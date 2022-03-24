ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Tops $0.0012

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $802,024.16 and approximately $5,955.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,825.50 or 1.00009851 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00066081 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00022204 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001921 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00014537 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CHATUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.