iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,627,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,128 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,617,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,076,000 after acquiring an additional 437,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,588,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,567,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,125,000 after acquiring an additional 696,849 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.07. The stock had a trading volume of 12,754,219 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.60. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

