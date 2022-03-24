Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $4.12 Million Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 268.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,934 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 1.9% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $438,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 376,756 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,118. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

PLTR traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,525,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,005,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.07. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.81 and a beta of 5.73.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

