Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 5.2% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $11,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,585,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,859 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $66,764,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,361,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,817,000 after acquiring an additional 665,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 547.7% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 753,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,069,000 after acquiring an additional 636,798 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONG stock traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $69.86. 459,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,630. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.33. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.44 and a 1-year high of $80.19.

