Analyzing Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) and Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)

Backblaze and Veeva Systems are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Backblaze and Veeva Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Backblaze 0 0 6 0 3.00 Veeva Systems 0 5 13 0 2.72

Backblaze presently has a consensus price target of 24.00, indicating a potential upside of 124.72%. Veeva Systems has a consensus price target of $282.88, indicating a potential upside of 43.41%. Given Backblaze’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Backblaze is more favorable than Veeva Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of Backblaze shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Veeva Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Veeva Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Backblaze and Veeva Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Backblaze N/A N/A N/A Veeva Systems 23.09% 16.06% 12.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Backblaze and Veeva Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Backblaze $67.48 million 4.63 -$21.70 million N/A N/A Veeva Systems $1.85 billion 16.39 $427.39 million $2.63 75.00

Veeva Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Backblaze.

Summary

Veeva Systems beats Backblaze on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc., a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases. This service is offered as a consumption-based Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and serves use cases, including backups, multi-cloud, application development, and ransomware protection. In addition, the company offers Backblaze Computer Backup that automatically backs up data from laptops and desktops for businesses and individuals, which provides as a subscription-based Software-as-a-Service and serves use cases comprising computer backup, ransomware protection, theft and loss protection, and remote access. It serves the public cloud IaaS storage and Data-Protection-as-a-Service markets. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance. The firm’s customer relationship management solutions enable its customers to increase the productivity and compliance of their sales and marketing functions. Its regulated content management and collaboration solutions enable its customers to more efficiently manage a regulated, content-centric processes across the enterprise. The company’s customer master solution enables customers to more effectively manage complex healthcare provider and healthcare organization data. Veeva Systems was founded by Mark Armenante, Peter P. Gassner, Doug Ostler, Mitch Wallace and Matthew J. Wallach on January 12, 2007 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA.

