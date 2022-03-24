$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. salesforce.com posted earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $6.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow salesforce.com.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $7.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.11. 8,246,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,797,000. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.63 and a 200 day moving average of $251.79. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.00 billion, a PE ratio of 140.74, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $90,750.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,783 shares of company stock valued at $28,711,850. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,309,637,000 after acquiring an additional 805,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after acquiring an additional 564,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,701,429,000 after acquiring an additional 655,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on salesforce.com (CRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.