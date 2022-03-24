Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Trading Up 1.4%

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Rating) was up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.74. Approximately 20,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 70,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$143.40 million and a P/E ratio of -14.23. The company has a current ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Pan Global Resources Company Profile (CVE:PGZ)
Featured Articles
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
Receive News & Ratings for Pan Global Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Global Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.