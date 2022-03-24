Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Trading Up 1.4%

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Rating) was up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.74. Approximately 20,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 70,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$143.40 million and a P/E ratio of -14.23. The company has a current ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pan Global Resources Company Profile

Pan Global Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Spain. It explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, and copper. The company manages the Aguilas Project that includes 4 mineral exploration licenses covering 13,563 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering 2,803 hectares located in the provinces of Cordoba and Ciudad Real, Kingdom of Spain.

