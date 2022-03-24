Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €67.99 ($74.71) and last traded at €67.65 ($74.34). 645,921 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €67.05 ($73.68).
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €80.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of €92.25.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:CON)
Recommended Stories
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.