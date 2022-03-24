ReapChain (REAP) Price Tops $0.11

ReapChain (REAP) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One ReapChain coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ReapChain has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ReapChain has a market cap of $24.15 million and $7.08 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ReapChain Coin Profile

ReapChain (CRYPTO:REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 1,895,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,000,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

ReapChain Coin Trading

