bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Trading Down 3.7%

bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €15.64 ($17.19) and last traded at €15.70 ($17.25). 7,808 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.30 ($17.91).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €14.94 and a 200-day moving average price of €17.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.18 million and a P/E ratio of 7.64.

bet-at-home.com Company Profile (ETR:ACX)

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. It offers sports betting and live betting; online casinos; Vegas, an online gaming; online poker; and virtual football and basketball leagues, tennis, dog racing, and horse racing betting games.

