Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

MBIO has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Mustang Bio from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

MBIO stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,235. Mustang Bio has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $4.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $86.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 3,106.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 472,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Mustang Bio by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 168,416 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Mustang Bio by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 39,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Mustang Bio by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 11,725 shares during the last quarter. 28.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

