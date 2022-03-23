IFG Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.79. 278,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,885. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.43. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.50 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.