IFG Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 104.2% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,403,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,996,000 after purchasing an additional 715,941 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 96.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,828,000 after buying an additional 574,056 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after buying an additional 566,395 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth $98,158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,759,000 after buying an additional 360,491 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $5.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,622,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,438. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $247.37 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.84.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

