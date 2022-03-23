ACoconut (AC) Market Cap Reaches $354,573.87

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. ACoconut has a market cap of $354,573.87 and $37,846.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00023433 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

