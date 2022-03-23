124,225 Shares in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Purchased by Brewster Financial Planning LLC

Brewster Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 124,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,000. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF accounts for approximately 8.6% of Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000.

Shares of BATS:ICF traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.10. 116,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.61.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

