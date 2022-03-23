iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) is IFG Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

IFG Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF accounts for about 4.7% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $11,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brewster Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,451,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 333,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,381,000 after buying an additional 15,249 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ICF traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,029 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.61.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

