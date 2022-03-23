Starlink Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (STARL)

Starlink (STARL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Starlink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Starlink has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. Starlink has a total market capitalization of $154.97 million and $4.51 million worth of Starlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Starlink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00049058 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,022.91 or 0.07045260 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,864.43 or 0.99900796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00044136 BTC.

Starlink Coin Profile

Starlink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,979,172,029,858 coins. Starlink’s official Twitter account is @StarLink_So

According to CryptoCompare, “The core objective of StarLinkNetwork is to build a global search for both a centralized world and a decentralized world. StarLinkNetwork will present all the content of the centralized world and decentralized world in search results, let more users experience boundless search engine, permit more users to obtain the transaction data, on-chain data, on-chain resources and other information of the decentralized world more conveniently, and give more users access to more objective search results brought by StarLinkNetwork. “

Starlink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.